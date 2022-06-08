Boris Johnson jokes he may be able to visit Falklands ‘now things are quieter in Westminster’

Boris Johnson has joked he may finally be able to visit the Falklands “now things are a bit quieter in Westminster”.

The prime minister addressed politicians and veterans at an event on Tuesday to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the conflict.

“It is a real honour for me to be here tonight amongst this illustrious company,” Mr Johnson said.

“I’m ashamed to say I’m the only one of the four speakers never to have been to the Falklands, now things are a bit quieter in Westminster, perhaps I will be able to go.”

