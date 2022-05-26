Boris Johnson’s right-hand man has denied the prime minister is a liar and described him as a man of “honour”.

No 10 chief of staff Stephen Barclay said the PM was not aware that a number of events he attended in Downing Street developed into drunken lockdown-breaching parties and was “shocked” to read the details in Sue Gray’s report on Wednesday.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Barclay agreed it was “heartbreaking” that Britons were unable to say farewell to dying loved ones during lockdown.

But he insisted that the situation was not comparable to the prime minister raising a toast to departing colleagues at leaving drinks events in No 10, as the people involved were already working in “tight-knit” groups on the Covid response.

After Mr Johnson yesterday resisted calls to resign for misleading parliament, Mr Barclay was asked directly by interviewer Kay Burley: “Does the PM have honour?”

He replied: “Yes, he does.”

Burley followed up: “Does he tell lies?”

Barclay replied: “No, he doesn’t.”

Source Link Boris Johnson is man of ‘honour’, claims close ally after devastating Partygate report