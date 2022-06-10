Boris Johnson is ‘biggest vote winner’ Labour has, Sadiq Khan says

Boris Johnson is the “biggest vote winner” the Labour Party has, Sadiq Khan has suggested.

The Mayor of London made the joke as he urged the prime minister to step down after scraping through a confidence vote on Monday.

“I was a member of parliament for 11 years… I’ve never known a prime minister to have four out of 10 of his or her MPs not having confidence,” Mr Khan said.

“It’s in Labour’s interest for him to stay in his job because he’s the biggest vote winner we have.”

