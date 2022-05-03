Boris Johnson insists he is 'honest' during intense GMB interview

Boris Johnson told Susanna Reid that he was “honest” in his first interview on Good Morning Britain in five years.

When Reid said that some people would say he is a liar, the prime minister said that the statements he made in the House of Commons in relation to Partygate were “wrong.”

“If you are talking about the statements I’ve made in the House of Commons… I was inadvertently… I was wrong and I’ve apologised for that, but look at what we have done,” Johnson said.

