Boris Johnson insists he did not lie to Commons and only said what he ‘believed to be true’

Boris Johnson has insisted he did not lie to or mislead parliament during the Partygate scandal, suggesting he only said what he “believed to be true”.
The prime minister delivered a statement in the House of Commons following the publication of Sue Gray’s report on Wednesday (25 May).
“When I came to this house and said in all sincerity that the rules and guidance had been followed at all times, it was what I believed to be true,” Mr Johnson said.
