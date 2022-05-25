Boris Johnson insists he did not lie to Commons and only said what he ‘believed to be true’

Posted on May 25, 2022 0

Boris Johnson has insisted he did not lie to or mislead parliament during the Partygate scandal, suggesting he only said what he “believed to be true”.

The prime minister delivered a statement in the House of Commons following the publication of Sue Gray’s report on Wednesday (25 May).

“When I came to this house and said in all sincerity that the rules and guidance had been followed at all times, it was what I believed to be true,” Mr Johnson said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Boris Johnson insists he did not lie to Commons and only said what he ‘believed to be true’