Downing Street has insisted that Boris Johnson does not regret publishing a letter to Emmanuel Macron on Twitter, after the French president accused of him of failing to take the migrant crisis “seriously”.

A No 10 spokesperson said that the prime minister hoped Mr Macron would “reconsider” the decision to withdraw an invitation to Priti Patel to take part in emergency talks on Sunday.

UK officials are continuing to take part in talks with their French counterparts today with the aim of finding a means of stemming the flow of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel, following the tragic deaths of 27 people when an inflatable dinghy sank on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson last night wrote to Mr Macron to set out a five-point package, including a plan – certain to provoke the Elysee Palace – for a “bilateral returns agreement” under which France would be expected to take back any migrants deemed illegal by the UK.

The French president responded with fury, declaring: “I’m surprised when things are not done seriously.

“We don’t communicate between leaders via tweets or published letters, we are not whistle-blowers.”

Asked whether the PM now regretted making his proposal public, the No 10 spokesperson replied “No”.

Mr Johnson believed it right to do so because “the public would rightly want to know what we are looking at in terms of trying to solve this problem”, he said.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson has ‘no regrets’ over tweet which sparked diplomatic row with Macron over migrants