Boris Johnson has ‘no moral authority’ and must resign, Ian Blackford says

Posted on May 25, 2022

Boris Johnson has no “moral authority” left and must resign in the wake of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, Ian Blackford has suggested.

The leader of the SNP in the House of Commons also added that the prime minister has “broken the law” and “cannot remain in office”.

“He has lost what little moral authority he had left,” Mr Blackford said.

“This prime minister has broken the law… time is up. Resign, resign before this house is forced to remove him.”

