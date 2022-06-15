Boris Johnson ‘gameplaying so much he thinks he’s on Love Island’, Starmer jokes

Posted on June 15, 2022 0

Keir Starmer has joked that Boris Johnson is “gameplaying so much that he thinks he’s on Love Island”.

The Labour leader packed in a number of pop culture references to his PMQs attack on Wednesday (15 June) and also suggested Mr Johnson is giving the country “the ick”.

“He’s gameplaying so much he thinks he’s on Love Island,” Mr Starmer said.

“The problem is, prime minister, I’m reliably informed that contestants who give the public the ick get kicked out.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Boris Johnson ‘gameplaying so much he thinks he’s on Love Island’, Starmer jokes