Boris Johnson has failed to deny he offered his lover Carrie Symonds a top job while foreign secretary, when challenged in the Commons.

The prime minister ducked the question – which follows an allegation that he had to be stopped from making his future wife his chief of staff.

There is growing pressure for an inquiry into the claims that, in 2019, Mr Johnson repeatedly pressed for Ms Symonds to be picked for the key taxpayer-funded job.

But there is no-one to carry out the probe – after his ethics adviser quit last week, over a separate plan to breach the ministerial code, Christopher Geidt alleged.

In the Commons, the Labour MP Chris Elmore asked Mr Johnson: “Has he ever considered the appointment of his current spouse to a government post or to any organisation in one of the royal households?

Mr Elmore added: “Be honest prime minister – yes or no?”

But the prime minister evaded the question, saying: “I know why the party opposite wants to talk about non-existent jobs in the media because they don’t want to talk about what’s going on in the real world.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson fails to deny he offered his lover Carrie Symonds a top job