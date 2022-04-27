Boris Johnson failing to set out ‘mission success ‘in Ukraine as war drags on, senior Tory warns

A senior Conservative has hit out at Boris Johnson for failing to explain what is “mission success” in Ukraine, as the war drags on into its third month.

Tobias Ellwood, a former defence minister, spoke out as the foreign secretary Liz Truss delivers a major speech warning the world “will never feel safe again” if Vladimir Putin is allowed to win.

Ms Truss will call for higher defence spending across the West and reverse policy by arguing for Ukraine to be sent fighter planes, as well as tanks and heavy weapons.

But Mr Ellwood, the chair of the defence committee, said Nato’s policy must be to force Russia out of the eastern Donbas region, where experts fear a long bloody stalemate now looms.

“The unanswered question I hope the foreign secretary will address is ‘what are we collectively trying to achieve? What is mission success’?” he said.

“Given the threat is not just to Ukraine but well beyond, that this is game-changing, what we’re experiencing here in European security.

“Putin must strategically fail in Ukraine, and if we allow him to survive, he will regroup and attempt to advance his sphere of influence way beyond Ukraine in the future,” he told Sky News.

