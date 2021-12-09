Boris Johnson faces rebellion over ‘plan B’ measures as Tory anger mounts

Boris Johnson is facing the prospect of a major backbench rebellion over his decision to implement the government’s “plan B” strategy with the introduction of Covid passports for large venues and guidance for the public to work from home.

Within hours of the prime minister’s announcement, several Conservative MPs had already made clear they would not vote for the proposals when the measures are debated next Tuesday — just days before the parliamentary Christmas recess.

It comes amid weeks of Tory unease over the government’s handling of sleaze allegations, social care reforms, rail infrastructure, and the prime minister’s response to reports of multiple parties in Downing Street as the country faced severe restrictions last year.

While the government’s “plan B” proposals — unveiled last night — are likely to pass the Commons with support from the opposition parties, the Tory former minister Steve Baker said it was “vital the maximum number of Conservative MPs vote against plan B”.

The key point of contention is the prime minister’s decision to press ahead with Covid passports for large venues such as nightclubs and unseated indoor events with more than 500 people, which critics have labelled “discriminatory”.

Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of Conservative MPs, said vaccine passports were “pointless and damaging”, adding: “The events of the past few weeks – from the Paterson case to the Christmas party video — have seriously damaged the credibility of those at the very top.

“Why should people listen to the prime minister’s instructions to follow the rules when people inside Number 10 Downing Street don’t do so?”

In a sign of the anger on the Tory benches, MP Marcus Fysh described plans to bring in Covid certificates as “really draconian” and an “utter disgrace”, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme they were a “massive imposition on our liberties”.

Dehenna Davison — one of the 2019 so-called “Red Wall” intake of Tory MPs — said: “I have long opposed vaccine passports, and so will vote against their introduction next week.

“To me, the evidence we have been presented with does not justify further restrictions on liberties. ‘Just in case’ simply doesn’t cut it.”

Ben Bradley, the Conservative MP for Mansfield, posted on social media: “I said I would not vote for vaccine passports, which I believe are ineffective & discriminatory… I don’t believe the evidence supports plan B and I will not vote for it”.

Mr Bradley’s colleague, Brendan Clarke-Smith, the MP for Bassetlaw, shared the post, insisting: “I fully agree with this. I do not and will not support these proposals”.

The MP for East Devon, Simon Jupp, described vaccine passports as “divisive” and “discriminatory”, warning: “Plan B will cost jobs in many sectors, including hospitality. Working from home won’t help our social or economic recovery. I won’t for for these measures.”

And the Tory MP Gary Sambrook told the Birmingham Mail he would not vote for the new restrictions, saying: “There is no sufficient data or evidence to suggest these new measures are necessary or will work”.

Speaking on Sky News, Sajid Javid, the health secretary, defended the sudden shift in the government’s approach to tackling the virus and while he acknowledged the decisions will have a “real impact on our liberties”, he insisted that taking action now was the only way to avoid having to impose tougher measures later.

With a doubling rate of two-and-a-half to three days for the omicron varian, Mr Javid warned: “It would mean, at that rate, by the end of this month we could hit about one million infections in the community throughout the UK.

“We’ve always been clear that should the data change and should it move in the wrong direction and it looked like the NHS might come under unsustainable pressure – remember what that would mean, we wouldn’t be able to get the emergency care not just for Covid but for a car accident, or anything like that – we would act and implement Plan B.

“I don’t enjoy doing that, no-one does – it is a very difficult thing for many people, asking them to work from home or wearing face masks and things, it is a real impact on our liberties. But I hope that people will understand that by taking decisive action now, we can potentially avoid action later.”

