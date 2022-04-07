Boris Johnson dodges question on Sunak’s wife tax affairs: ‘Keep families out of it’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that politicians should “keep families out of it” while responding to questions regarding Rishi Sunak‘s wife’s tax arrangements.

Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murthy, has non-domicile tax status, meaning that she can does not have to pay tax on overseas earnings.

Johnson made the comments while on a visit to Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset.

“I think it’s very important in politics if you possibly can to try to keep people’s families out of it,” Johnson said.

