Boris Johnson dismisses Downing Street Christmas parties controversy as ‘trivia’

Boris Johnson has dismissed the furore over Christmas parties in No 10 as “trivia”, despite launching an investigation into whether Covid rules were broken.

Under fire from Keir Starmer, the prime minister also denied he needed Labour votes to pass his Plan B restrictions – even though a revolt by 101 Tory MPs wiped out his Commons majority.

The comments came as the Labour leader called Mr Johnson “weak” and told him to “get his house in order”, warning rebel Tories are undermining the fight against omicron.

