Boris Johnson denies introducing ‘lockdown by stealth’

Boris Johnson has denied introducing a lockdown by “stealth” after warning people to think carefully before socialising over Christmas.

Speaking on a visit to a vaccine site in Ramsgate the prime minister said the government’s approach was different to last year – when closures were enforced.

It comes after hospitality industry figures criticised the government for effectively telling people to stay away while offering no government support for their flagging businesses.

Asked whether he was introducing a lockdown by stealth, Mr Johnson told reporters: “No – because what we’re saying is, this is very different from last year.

“Because what we have is the additional protection of the vaccines and the ability to test, so if you want to do something, if you want to go to an event or a party, then the sensible thing to do – if that’s a priority – the sensible thing to do is to is to get a test and to make sure that you’re being cautious.

“But we’re not saying that we want to cancel stuff, we’re not locking stuff down, and the fastest route back to normality is to get boosted.”

The government last year was force to close hospitality venues to blunt the vast new Covid wave breaking on the UK.

But ministers provided significant support such a furlough payments – which so far they have been reticent to make available despite warnings from the sector.

Greg Parmley, chief executive of the trade association for live music venues LIVE said: “The current lockdown by stealth is quickly pushing the live music sector to the edge.

“We are now facing a crippling blow as individual venues scramble to cover the spiralling costs of Covid-related cancellations, which will inevitably result in permanent closures.

“The Government must step up to the plate and provide a raft of financial assistance now, if it is to avoid much-loved live music venues and businesses closing up shop for good.”

In lieu of lockdown measures the government has urged people to be selective about when they socialise and to get a booster jab.

