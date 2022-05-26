Boris Johnson denies he’s a ‘liar’ as he describes Downing Street birthday party

Boris Johnson denied the suggestion that he’s a “liar” as he detailed his Downing Street birthday party in June 2020.

The prime minister held a press conference following the publication of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, insisting he believed all rules were followed.

“No,” Mr Johnson said, when asked if he was a liar.

“I was in the cabinet room for a short period on 19 June 2020 and some people came in to congratulate me on my birthday… it didn’t occur to me that this was a breach of the rules.”

