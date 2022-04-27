Boris Johnson denies calling rebel Tory MP Tobias Ellwood the ‘c’ word

Boris Johnson has denied calling Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood a “c**”.
The prime minister was asked if he referred to the rebel Tory, who submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister, “that c*** Ellwood”.
“No,” Mr Johnson said, rebuffing the suggestion during an interview with Tom Newton Dunn on TalkTV.
“Let me just remind you of my golden rule: I think as a politician and as prime minister, you’re better off talking about the things people want you to do and want you to fix.”
