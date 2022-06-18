Boris Johnson defends plans to electronically tag asylum seekers

Boris Johnson has defended the Home Office‘s plans to electronically tag asylum seekers so that they “can’t just vanish into the rest of the country”.

That includes those coming via dangerous routes, including boats.

“When people come here illegally and they break the law, it’s important that we make that distinction,” he said.

“That’s what we’re doing with our Rwanda policy.”

The 12-month pilot scheme launched on Wednesday, which has already been described as “Draconian” by campaigners.

