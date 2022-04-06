Boris Johnson defends not banning trans conversion therapy claiming it would harm children with gender doubts

Boris Johnson has defended his decision to scrap plans to ban trans conversion therapy, arguing it would be harmful for children who have doubts about their gender.

Quizzed about the controversial move – which has forced the government to cancel a showpiece LGBT+ conference – the prime minister urged his critics to consider the “complexities and sensitivities”.

Mr Johnson claimed the decision did nothing to “diminish our determination to tackle prejudice wherever we can”, despite some leading Tory MPs joining the outcry.

And, asked why he is pulling back, he pointed to the need for parents to be fully involved in their children’s decisions about whether to undergo “irreversible treatments”.

Speaking at a hospital, the prime minister pointed to the issue of “Gillick competence”, a term in medical law to decide whether a child is able to consent to treatment, such as changing gender.

“I don’t think that it’s reasonable for kids to be deemed so-called Gillick-competent to take decisions about their gender or irreversible treatments that they may have. I think there should be parental involvement at the very least,” he said.

Mr Johnson also argued “biological males” should not be competing in women’s sports and that hospitals, prisons and changing rooms should have spaces “dedicated to women”.

“That’s as far as my thinking has developed on this issue. If that puts me in conflict with some others, then we have got to work it all out,” he said.

