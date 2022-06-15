Boris Johnson defended by father Stanley over Partygate scandal

Boris Johnson has been defended by his father, Stanley, over the Partygate scandal.

Appearing on Piers Morgan‘s TalkTV show on Wednesday (14 June), Johnson suggested his son was within reason to attend his birthday party.

“Just a few weeks after he came out of hospital, having been seriously ill, he steps by for 20 minutes, it’s his birthday… he can hold a birthday party,” he said.

“I think it’s time to move on from that.”

Johnson later walked out of the interview, claiming Morgan had “lured” him in.

