Boris Johnson criticises Liverpool fans for booing national anthem before FA Cup final

Boris Johnson has criticised a “small minority” of Liverpool fans who decided to boo the national anthem prior to the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said it was a “great shame” that supporters jeered during a rendition of God Save the Queen at Wembley.

Prince William was also booed as he was introduced to fans before kick-off and when he met and shook hands with the Chelsea and Liverpool players on the pitch prior to the game starting. The jeering from Liverpool fans also extended to a rendition of hymn Abide With Me.

Asked by reporters whether Mr Johnson thought that there was any good reason for people to boo the national anthem, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “No. Obviously, with the events over the weekend, it was a great shame that as we were marking 150 years of the FA Cup – an event that brings people together that a small minority chose to act in that way.”

Mr Johnson struck a decidedly different tone when he at first refused to criticise England fans for booing players taking the knee at a friendly match before Euro 2020.

At first the prime minister said he respected “the right of those who choose to peacefully protest and make their feelings known”, before backtracking just a few days later and saying that he supported players taking the knee and told fans not to boo.

Liverpool won the game after beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties. William, seemingly unbothered by the prior booing, gave the cup, adorned with red ribbons, to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson from the royal box as fans cheered.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the jeering from fans at a press conference on Monday and admitted it was was “not something I enjoyed”.

However, he added: “It’s always best to ask the question – why does this happen? They wouldn’t do it without a reason.

“Maybe I’m not here long enough to understand. I am sure it’s historical.

“I know a few fans from different clubs see this slightly differently but the majority of our supporters are wonderful people, really smart,” Klopp added.

“They go through lows, go through highs, suffer together. They wouldn’t do it if there was not a reason.”

Liverpool fans booing the national anthem is thought to date back as far as the 1980s to display an opposition towards the monarchy and establishment.

