Boris Johnson could face new EU legal action this week over threat to tear up Brexit deal

Boris Johnson is facing the prospect of new legal action from the European Union as early as Friday in response to legislation being published today to tear up the arrangements for Northern Ireland drawn up as part of his Brexit deal.

A bill being published later today is expected to give ministers sweeping new powers to override elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, as well as to give the UK new powers over tax and state subsidies in the region.

Plans for the legislation have provoked a furious reaction in both Brussels and Dublin, with Irish premier Micheal Martin saying it was “very regrettable for a country like the UK to renege on an international treaty”.

And a majority of members of the Northern Ireland Assembly – including all Sinn Fein, SDLP and Alliance MLAs – have written a joint letter to the prime minister urging him to abandon his “reckless” rewrite of the protocol.

Following phone talks with foreign secretary Liz Truss on Monday morning, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic warned that unilateral UK action to disapply the treaty would be “a formula for uncertainty”.

After the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is formally presented to parliament later today, he is expected to announce that the Commission will use a meeting on Friday to consider issuing “new” infringement proceedings against the UK, as well as unfreezing existing legal action.

A draft version of his expected statement seen by Irish broadcaster RTE also makes it clear that the EU “will not renegotiate the protocol”.

It is thought that Brussels will adopt a carrot and stick approach, with the unfreezing of legal action being accompanied by the publication of a “model for the flexible implementation of the protocol based on durable solutions”.

