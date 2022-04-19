Boris Johnson ‘consistently gets decisions right’, cabinet minister claims

A cabinet minister has suggested Boris Johnson has “consistently” made the right decisions throughout his time as prime minister.

Brandon Lewis spoke on Tuesday to defend Mr Johnson, who will address parliament over his Partygate fine later today.

“He consistently gets these decisions right and I think we should be very proud of that as a country,” the Northern Ireland secretary said, referencing Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine.

Mr Lewis also defended the prime minister’s Partygate fine, likening it to receiving a parking ticket.

