Boris Johnson considering not replacing ethics adviser after Lord Geidt quits

Boris Johnson is considering not replacing his independent ethics adviser who quit the role on Wednesday evening (16 June) after he said he had been put in an “impossible and odious position.”

Downing Street said the PM would conduct a review into the position.

Lord Geidt was tasked with advising the prime minister on the ministerial code.

The adviser said that he was forced to quit after he was asked to offer a view on the government’s “intention to consider measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the ministerial code”.

