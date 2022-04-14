Boris Johnson has confirmed plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda during processing, saying that in future migrants using illegal routes to “jump the queue” will be “swiftly and humanely removed to a third country or their country of origin”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson confirms Rwanda migrant plans, saying those arriving by illegal routes will face ‘swift’ removal