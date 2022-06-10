Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s ‘sham sentencing’ of Britons in Ukraine facing death penalty

Boris Johnson has condemned the “sham” trial of two Britons sentenced to death by the Russian authorities for fighting in Ukraine, as the government comes under pressure to ensure their release.

Downing Street said the prime minister was “appalled” at the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and vowed that the government would do “everything in its power” to reunite them with families.

“We completely condemn the sham sentencing of these men to death. There’s no justification at all for this breach of the protection they’re entitled to,” said Mr Johnson’s official spokesman.

The No 10 spokesman added: “[Mr Johnson] has been following the case closely and has asked ministers to do everything in their power to try and reunite them with their families as soon as we can.”

Foreign secretary Liz Truss discussed the verdict issued by a proxy court in Russian-controlled east Ukraine during a phone call with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Friday.

There are concerns at the Foreign Office that making their case a bilateral issue between the UK and Russia would assist Moscow in its narrative that the men are “mercenaries” and therefore not entitled to protection under international law.

Britain argues that Mr Aslin (28), from Nottinghamshire, and Mr Pinner (48), from Bedfordshire, are members of the Ukrainian army and should therefore be treated as prisoners of war.

