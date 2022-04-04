Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s ‘despicable attacks’ against Ukraine civilians

Posted on April 4, 2022 0

Boris Johnson has condemned Russia’s “despicable attacks” against Ukrainian civilians in Irpin and Bucha.

The prime minister also confirmed that the UK is supporting the International Criminal Court’s investigation into Vladimir Putin‘s atrocities.

Ukrainian authorities have said dead bodies had been found on the streets of both regions, in scenes that resembled a “horror movie”.

“We will not rest until justice is served,” Mr Johnson said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, described Russia as “worse than Isis.”

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
Source Link Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s ‘despicable attacks’ against Ukraine civilians