Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s ‘despicable attacks’ against Ukraine civilians

Boris Johnson has condemned Russia’s “despicable attacks” against Ukrainian civilians in Irpin and Bucha.

The prime minister also confirmed that the UK is supporting the International Criminal Court’s investigation into Vladimir Putin‘s atrocities.

Ukrainian authorities have said dead bodies had been found on the streets of both regions, in scenes that resembled a “horror movie”.

“We will not rest until justice is served,” Mr Johnson said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, described Russia as “worse than Isis.”

