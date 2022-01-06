Boris Johnson’s failure to check for missing WhatsApp messages crucial to the investigation into his lavish Downing Street flat refurbishment has been condemned by his adviser.

Christopher Geidt has attacked the failure to take up an offer by Tory donor Lord Brownlow to provide the Cabinet Office “with all the material” behind the controversy.

In a letter to the prime minister – released alongside an apology from Mr Johnson – Lord Geidt describes the omission as ‘extraordinary”.

“I consider that the greatest possible care should have been taken to assemble all relevant material and this standard has not been met,” the letter states.

It adds: “As a result, I believe this episode demonstrated insufficient regard or respect for the role of independent adviser.”

Mr Johnson’s attempts to “reclaim public confidence” over the flats controversy – which broke electoral law, the Electoral Commission found – have been damaged.

The prime minister has blamed a new mobile phone number for the lapse – and still faces the threat of a further inquiry by the parliamentary commissioner for standards.

Interviewed at a vaccination centre, he was asked if he expected people to believe he had forgotten to disclose key evidence simply because it was no longer stored on his phone.

“I followed the ministerial guidance at all times – and yes,” he replied, declining to expand on what happened.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson condemned by watchdog for failing to check for missing WhatsApp messages about flat refit