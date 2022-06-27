Boris Johnson compares Russia to Nazi Germany at G7 summit

Boris Johnson has argued that international support for Ukraine must continue as ‘freedom is a price worth paying’.

Speaking to BBC’s political editor Chris Mason at a G7 summit in Bavaria, the prime minister said, “Just remember, it took the democracies in the middle of the last century a long time to recognise that they had to resist tyranny and aggression.”

Johnson also has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.