Boris Johnson comes under fire in first PMQs since wounding confidence vote

Posted on June 8, 2022 0

Boris Johnson fought back attacks from Keir Starmer and other MPs in the House of Commons on Wednesday, as he attended a raucous PMQs following his survival of a confidence vote on Monday evening.

As expected, the Labour leader taunted the prime minister over the ballot, which saw 41 per cent of Tory backbenchers confirm they don’t hold confidence in their leader.

Mr Johnson also faced heavy criticism from Ian Blackford, who repeated his calls for the PM to resign.

