Boris Johnson has said that a double by-election defeat was a result of voters being “fed up of hearing about things I stuffed up.”
The Liberal Democrats overturned a big Conservative majority to win the seat of Tiverton and Honiton, while Labour reclaimed Wakefield in a double blow to the Tories.
In the wake of disappointing results, Mr Johnson has suggested voters are “fed up” with the narrative around him.
“If you look at the by-elections, people were absolutely fed up of hearing about things that I’d stuffed up, endless churn of stuff,” the prime minister said.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Boris Johnson claims voters ‘absolutely fed up of hearing about things I stuffed up’