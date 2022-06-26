Boris Johnson claims voters ‘absolutely fed up of hearing about things I stuffed up’

Boris Johnson has said that a double by-election defeat was a result of voters being “fed up of hearing about things I stuffed up.”

The Liberal Democrats overturned a big Conservative majority to win the seat of Tiverton and Honiton, while Labour reclaimed Wakefield in a double blow to the Tories.

In the wake of disappointing results, Mr Johnson has suggested voters are “fed up” with the narrative around him.

“If you look at the by-elections, people were absolutely fed up of hearing about things that I’d stuffed up, endless churn of stuff,” the prime minister said.

