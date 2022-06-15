Boris Johnson claims ECHR is ‘one of the great things’ UK gave to Europe in resurfaced video

A speech from 2016 in which Boris Johnson calls the European Convention on Human Rights “one of the great things” the UK gave to Europe has resurfaced.

The prime minister has this week suggested the UK could pull out of the ECHR in order to force through Rwanda deportations.

His stance on the convention has changed since 2016 when he described himself as a “supporter” of it.

“I think it was one of the great things we gave to Europe,” Mr Johnson said.

“It was under [Winston] Churchill, it was a fine idea.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.