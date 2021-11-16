Boris Johnson has given in to pressure to tighten anti-sleaze rules for MPs, proposing a ban on acting as “paid political consultants or lobbyists”.

The move – which came moments before a Keir Starmer speech attacking the prime minister’s refusal to act – follows a week of No 10 declining to say if he backed the crackdown.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson caves in to sleaze pressure and backs ban on MPs taking lobbying jobs