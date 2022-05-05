Boris Johnson casts his vote in local elections with his dog Dilyn

Boris Johnson has cast his vote in the local elections at a polling station in central London.

The prime minister visited the polling station at Methodist Central Hall in Westminster on Thursday morning (5 May) with his dog Dilyn.

The local elections are seen as a test for Johnson’s government, in light of the Partygate scandal and the cost of living crisis.

Approximately 7,000 seats are up for grabs across the country in 140 local authorities.

