Boris Johnson calls Roe v Wade ruling ’a big step backwards’ for US

Posted on June 24, 2022 0

Overturning Roe v Wade is a “big step backwards” for the US, Boris Johnson has said.

The US Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion care in the decision announced on Friday (24 June).

Five conservative justices ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, in a drastic reversal of bodily autonomy protections in America.

The decision overturns key precedents established by the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v Wade as well as an affirming decision in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey.

