Boris Johnson calls Queen ‘Elizabeth, the Great’ in platinum jubilee address

Boris Johnson suggested the Queen is already “Elizabeth, the Great” during his platinum jubilee address on Thursday.

The prime minister also praised the monarch for taking her empire “from strength to strength” throughout her 70-year reign.

“In the thousand-year history of this place, no monarch has seen such an increase in the longevity, or the prosperity, or the opportunity or the freedom of the British people,” Mr Johnson said.

“For me, she is already Elizabeth the Great.”

