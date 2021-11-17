Boris Johnson bows to pressure to release Randox contracts at heart of Owen Paterson lobbying scandal

Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure to release the Randox contracts at the heart of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal, in a second sleaze U-turn in 24 hours.

The concession came ahead of a Commons debate and vote on releasing details of the work secured by the firm which employed the disgraced former cabinet minister as a consultant.

Keir Starmer, who is pushing for the lid to be lifted, told the prime minister: “We’ll take that.”

The climbdown – which follows Mr Johnson’s U-turn over banning MPs’ having consultancy jobs – came in a stormy prime minister’s questions which saw him repeatedly rebuked by the Commons speaker.

Lindsay Hoyle told him to “sit down” – as he tried to ask questions of the Labour leader – saying “You may be the prime minister of this country, but in this House I’m in charge.”

Mr Johnson again refused to apologise for the botched handling of the Paterson scandal, leading Sir Keir to brand him “a coward”.

On the Randox contracts, the Labour leader said: “We know that he sat in on a call between Randox and the minister responsible for handling health contracts.

“We know that Randox has been awarded government contracts worth almost £600m without competition or tender.”

Sir Keir said the “only one way to get to the bottom” of the affair was to release the contracts, asking: “Will he vote for it? Or will he vote for another cover up?”

In response, Mr Johnson said he was “very happy to publish all the details” of the Randox deals, which “have been investigated by the National Audit Office already”.

