Boris Johnson bows to pressure to allow Commons to censure disgraced Owen Paterson

Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure to formally reverse his attempt to fix Commons sleaze rules and allow the disgraced Owen Paterson to be censured.

Ministers had ducked calls to allow a vote – to scrap a proposed new Tory-dominated standards committee – despite demands that it be held before a Commons recess starts tonight.

Senior MPs had pointed out that, despite the prime minister’s U-turn over the Paterson scandal, last week’s controversy meant the former Cabinet minister’s conduct had not been recognised as wrong.

Also, the vote to replace the existing standards committee with a body led by ex-minister John Whittingdale still stood – despite opposition parties vowing to boycott it.

Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, said the vote should have taken place immediately, but added: “The better we do it, the quicker it is over. I would love to see it coming in early next week. Let’s get it over with.”

Soon afterwards, Mr Johnson’s spokesman said: “We recognise the strong views on this particular point.

“Having listened to those again yesterday afternoon, we will table a motion tonight for next week to formalise the change of approach by unpicking the amendment.”

He added: “That motion will proceed the amendment and the committee and allow for the House to approve the report [on Mr Paterson], while recognising Mr Patterson is no longer an MP.”

