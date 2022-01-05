Boris Johnson boasts about avoiding tougher Covid restrictions amid Omicron surge

Boris Johnson today claimed he had been proved right to avoid tough restrictions on social and economic activity in England in response to the Omicron wave of Covid-19.
As infection rates soared to record levels of more than 200,000 a day and schools were forced to close by staff absences, the prime minister boasted to MPs that his strategy had enabled England to keep its businesses open and its economy growing.
