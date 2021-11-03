Boris Johnson backs Tory plan to rip up parliament sleaze system

Boris Johnson has confirmed he backs plans to rip up parliament’s procedures for punishing MP sleaze following a finding against Tory former minister Owen Paterson.

Government whips are said to be telling Tory MPs to today vote against imposing a 30-day suspension on Owen Paterson by backing an amendment motion arguing the probe into his behaviour was flawed.

Mr Paterson was found to have committed an “egregious” breach of standards rules as he lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

The move was denounced by anti-corruption academics who described it as consistent with the kind of “state capture” used by governments to undermine democratic checks and balances on their activities.

