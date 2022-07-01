Boris Johnson awkwardly greeted by Turkish president at Nato summit

Posted on July 1, 2022 0

Boris Johnson had an awkward-looking run-in with Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Nato summit earlier this week.

While the UK prime minister was sat at a table, Turkey’s president can be seen sneaking up behind him and tapping him on the shoulder.

Mr Johnson appeared a bit taken aback by Mr Erdoğan’s greeting, attempting to remove the hand from his back before saying hello.

The pair later had a light-hearted “finger-wagging” match, which saw an amused Joe Biden step in to intervene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Boris Johnson awkwardly greeted by Turkish president at Nato summit