Boris Johnson had an awkward-looking run-in with Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Nato summit earlier this week.

While the UK prime minister was sat at a table, Turkey’s president can be seen sneaking up behind him and tapping him on the shoulder.

Mr Johnson appeared a bit taken aback by Mr Erdoğan’s greeting, attempting to remove the hand from his back before saying hello.

The pair later had a light-hearted “finger-wagging” match, which saw an amused Joe Biden step in to intervene.

Source Link Boris Johnson awkwardly greeted by Turkish president at Nato summit