Boris Johnson ‘asked for cash’ for flat refurbishment – but later claimed he knew nothing about it

Boris Johnson personally asked for more funds for his flat refurbishment – despite claiming, three months later, that he knew nothing about it, an investigation has found.

The astonishing revelation – in a report fining the Tories for breaking electoral law – triggered a Labour allegation that the prime minister has “lied to the British public” over the controversy.

It will also heap pressure on Mr Johnson’s ethics adviser to reopen his inquiry into the redecorations, after it concluded there had been no breach of the ministerial code.

In May, Christopher Geidt reported there was “no evidence” that Mr Johnson had been told by Tory donor Lord Brownlow that he had paid the bill for the refurbishment.

The conclusion was based on the prime minister’s testimony that “he knew nothing about such payments until immediately prior to media reports in February 2021”.

But a fresh report by the Electoral Commission says that – in November 2020 – he “messaged Lord Brownlow via WhatsApp” to ask him to “authorise” further redecorations.

Furthermore, in early December, “Lord Brownlow confirmed to the prime minister that he had approved further works”, the watchdog states.

When, on 12 February, the donor paid up a further £13,295.40, the donor “sent a detailed update on the proposed trust to the prime minister”.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, seized on the clear contradiction, alleging: “The prime minister must now explain why he lied to the British public, saying he didn’t know who was behind No 11 flat refurb – all the while he was Whatsapping the donor asking for more money.

“Boris Johnson has taken the British public for fools. He’s not only broken the law but made a mockery of the standards we expect from our prime ministers.”

more follows

