Boris Johnson appoints chair of Covid public inquiry – but bereaved say ‘comes far too late’

Boris Johnson has appointed a crossbench peer to chair the long-awaited public inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Baroness Heather Hallett, who retired from the Court of Appeal in 2019, will be given the power to summon witnesses under oath and compel government departments to release documents relevant to the crisis, when the probe begins.

She previously acted as coroner in the inquests of the 52 victims of the 7/7 bombings and is currently acting as coroner in the inquest into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who died in July 2018 following exposure to the nerve agent novichok.

The Covid-19 bereaved group welcomed the news, but said: “Whilst this news is very welcome, unfortunately it comes far too late.

“We’ve been calling for an inquiry since the end of the first wave, and we will never know how many lives could have been saved had the Government had a rapid review phase in Summer 2020. With the Omicron variant upon us, the inquiry really cannot come soon enough.”

The prime minister has previously committed to launching the inquiry in spring 2022, and said on Wednesday: “In the new year I shall be seeking views from those who have lost loved ones and all other affected groups about the Inquiry’s terms of reference.

“I want to assure the British public that, once the terms of reference are finalised, I shall do my utmost to ensure the Inquiry answers as many questions as possible about the UK’s response to the pandemic so that we can all learn lessons for the future.”

