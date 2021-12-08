Boris Johnson apologises for No 10 staff joking about party – but still won’t admit it took place

Boris Johnson has apologised for the “offence” cause by the leaked footage which show Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party at No 10.

The prime minister has asked the cabinet secretary to investigate claims about a Christmas party in Downing Street last year – telling MPs at PMQs that he was “furious”’ at footage of aides apparently joking about it.

“I understand and share the anger of No 10 staff making light of lockdown measures… I was also furious to see that clip, I apologise unreservedly for the offence it has caused up and down the country and the impression it gives,” Mr Johnson said.

The PM added: “I’ve asked the cabinet secretary to establish all the facts and report back as soon as possible – if those rules were broken then there will be disciplinary rules.”

But Mr Johnson still would not admit any festive gathering took place on 18 December. “I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken – and that is what I have been repeatedly assured.”

