Boris Johnson apologises for failing to wear mask on hospital visit – after No 10 repeatedly said he followed rules

Boris Johnson has apologised for failing to wear a mask on a recent hospital visit – despite No 10 claiming he followed the rules at all times.

The prime minister conceded he was at fault when he walked the corridors in Hexham Hospital, after reports he was warned three times to put on the face covering.

But he told MPs the incident should not be added to his “litany of crimes”, saying: “There were barely 30 seconds when I wasn’t wearing a mask…I apologise for that.”

Mr Johnson was accused of a disregard for the NHS and Covid, after hospital chiefs emailed Downing Street before the visit – eight days ago – insisting masks must be worn in all areas.

The prime minister’s team was reportedly reminded of the rules when he arrived, but he took off his mask as he walked along a corridor and met staff.

The hospital trust’s website stated: “You must ensure that you wear your covering or mask throughout your visit,” adding that the rules applied to everyone and all parts of the premises.

