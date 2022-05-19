Boris Johnson and wife Carrie escape further fines as Partygate investigation concludes

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have escaped further fines over lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 as police conclude their investigations.

Both the prime minister and Mrs Johnson had previously received £50 fixed penalty notices in relation to a 56th birthday party held for Mr Johnson in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.

But the PM’s official spokesperson today confirmed that Mr Johnson has been told by police that he will receive further penalties, and The Independent understands that the same assurance was given by Scotland Yard to Carrie.

The spokesperson said that neither chancellor Rishi Sunak nor cabinet secretary Simon Case had been informed by police of any further penalty notices, though they have not been defintively told that they will not be fined.

“With regards to the prime minister, the Met has confirmed that they are taking no further action with regards to him,” said the PM’s spokesperson. “With regards to the cabinet secretary, the position is effectively unchanged. He has not received any indication with regards to a fixed penalty notice, but he has not had the same final confirmation from the Met in the same way the prime minister has.”

The police decision not to issue any further fines to Mr Johnson removes a considerable amount of pressure from the prime minister, who was thought to have been under investigation for attendance at as many as five further events.

But the conclusion of the Operation Hillman inquiry sets the scene for another moment of peril for the prime minister, with the publication of the full report into the Partygate scandal by civil servant Sue Gray, expected as early as next week.

Many Conservative MPs have said they will await the publication of the Gray report before deciding whether to send a letter of no confidence in the prime minister to the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. Sir Graham must call a vote on Mr Johnson’s future if he receives 54 letters, with the PM needing the support of half of Tory MPs to hold onto his position as leader.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson and wife Carrie escape further fines as Partygate investigation concludes