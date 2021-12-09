Prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of “a healthy baby girl” at a London hospital early on Thursday.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: “The prime minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.
“Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”
Source Link Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce birth of baby girl