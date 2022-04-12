Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak have been issued with fixed penalty notice fines by police investigating breaches of Covid law.

There were immediate calls for both men to resign from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said they were “unfit to govern”.

The fines are among at least 30 imposed over the past fortnight and announced today by the Metropolitan Police, bringing the total number of penalties in relation to lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street and Whitehall to more than 50.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “The prime minister and the chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices. We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign.

“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

Source Link Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak issued Partygate fines for breaking Covid lockdown laws