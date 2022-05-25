Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims in Commons

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer both paid tribute to the victims of the Texas school shooting ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

At least 21 people, including 19 children, were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrific attack,” Mr Johnson said.

Starmer, the Labour leader, added that the incident was an “unspeakable tragedy” and that “our hearts are with the American people”.

