Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau mock Putin’s ‘bare-chested horse rides’ at G7 summit

June 26, 2022

Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau appeared to mock Vladimir Putin’s ‘bare-chested horseback rides’ at the G7 summit.

As world leaders gathered in Germany, the UK prime minister jokingly asked if everyone should take off their jackets to show that “we’re tougher than Putin”.

Mr Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, quipped back that they should “wait for the picture”.

“We’re going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display,” he joked, pointing at Olaf Scholz.

Mr Johnson then added “we’ve got to show them our pecs” as the group continued to chat.

