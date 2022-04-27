Boris Johnson ‘an ostrich putting his head in the sand’ over energy crisis, Starmer says

Keir Starmer called Boris Johnson “an ostrich with his head in the sand” over the rising cost of living.

Much of Wednesday’s PMQs session was dominated by a back and forth over the crisis that has seen household bills rise for many across the UK.

“He’s an ostrich, perfectly happy keeping his head in the sand,” Mr Starmer said of the prime minister.

“Working people are worried about paying their bills, they’re spending less and cutting back. That’s bad for business and bad for growth.”

